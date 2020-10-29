Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: American Public Education (APEI) and IMAX (IMAX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on American Public Education (APEI) and IMAX (IMAX) with bullish sentiments.

American Public Education (APEI)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on American Public Education, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 37.7% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Public Education is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.50.

IMAX (IMAX)

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on IMAX, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.5% and a 37.9% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IMAX with a $16.50 average price target, representing a 47.5% upside. In a report released today, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

