Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: American Public Education (APEI) and Genpact (G)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on American Public Education (APEI) and Genpact (G) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

American Public Education (APEI)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on American Public Education, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.60, close to its 52-week low of $24.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 69.5% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, AMN Healthcare Services, and Grand Canyon Education.

American Public Education has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.50.

Genpact (G)

In a report released today, Keith Bachman from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Genpact, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Bachman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 64.2% success rate. Bachman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, TELUS International (CDA), and Qualtrics International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genpact with a $52.60 average price target, which is a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

