Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Ameresco (AMRC), Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ameresco (AMRC), Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) with bullish sentiments.

Ameresco (AMRC)

In a report released today, Christopher Souther from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Ameresco, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.26.

Souther has an average return of 35.8% when recommending Ameresco.

According to TipRanks.com, Souther is ranked #3270 out of 6850 analysts.

Ameresco has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.20, implying a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Scorpio Bulkers (SALT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Scorpio Bulkers yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.67, close to its 52-week low of $13.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.3% and a 38.5% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Orbital Energy Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Scorpio Bulkers is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.75.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)

In a report released today, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -17.5% and a 31.5% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Liberty Oilfield Services, and Select Energy Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure with a $9.00 average price target, a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

