Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Ameresco (AMRC) and Rubicon Project (RUBI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ameresco (AMRC) and Rubicon Project (RUBI) with bullish sentiments.

Ameresco (AMRC)

In a report released today, Christopher Van Horn from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Ameresco, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.0% and a 40.2% success rate. Horn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Superior Industries International, Motorcar Parts Of America, and Ceco Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ameresco with a $26.75 average price target, a 59.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Rubicon Project (RUBI)

In a report released today, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Rubicon Project, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 31.8% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and Brightcove.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rubicon Project is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.33.

