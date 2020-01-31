Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Amazon (AMZN), Mediaset España (OtherGETVF) and Eutelsat Communications (OtherEUTLF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Amazon (AMZN), Mediaset España (GETVF) and Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF).

Amazon (AMZN)

Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $2500.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1870.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Sandler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 62.9% success rate. Sandler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Match Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $2289.14 average price target, implying a 23.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2200.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mediaset España (GETVF)

Barclays analyst Julien Roch maintained a Hold rating on Mediaset España yesterday and set a price target of EUR5.70. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Roch is ranked #4183 out of 5866 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Mediaset España.

Eutelsat Communications (EUTLF)

Barclays analyst Nick Dempsey maintained a Buy rating on Eutelsat Communications yesterday and set a price target of EUR17.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.05, equals to its 52-week low of $16.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Dempsey is ranked #1629 out of 5866 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eutelsat Communications with a $20.57 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.