Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Amazon (AMZN) and Booz Allen (BAH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Amazon (AMZN) and Booz Allen (BAH) with bullish sentiments.

Amazon (AMZN)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Amazon, with a price target of $2650.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1870.68.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 74.4% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $2341.90 average price target, representing a 26.0% upside. In a report issued on January 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2200.00 price target.

Booz Allen (BAH)

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Booz Allen, with a price target of $92.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $78.75, close to its 52-week high of $79.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 71.5% success rate. Rumohr covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, General Dynamics, and Triumph Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Booz Allen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $83.17.

