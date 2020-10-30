Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Altice Usa (ATUS) and Netflix (NFLX)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Altice Usa (ATUS) and Netflix (NFLX).

Altice Usa (ATUS)

In a report released today, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Altice Usa. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 57.6% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Cogent Comms, and GDS Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altice Usa is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.00, representing a 33.2% upside. In a report issued on October 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Netflix (NFLX)

Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok maintained a Hold rating on Netflix today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $504.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Marok is ranked #1611 out of 6994 analysts.

Netflix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $574.96, which is a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $400.00 price target.

