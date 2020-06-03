Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) and Propetro Holding (PUMP)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) and Propetro Holding (PUMP).

Alta Equipment Group (ALTG)

In a report released yesterday, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Alta Equipment Group, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 49.5% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Granite Construction, and Orion Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alta Equipment Group with a $9.25 average price target.

Propetro Holding (PUMP)

In a report released today, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Propetro Holding, with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -17.8% and a 31.6% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Propetro Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.45, representing a -9.2% downside. In a report issued on May 28, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

