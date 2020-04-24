Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Aecom Technology (ACM), Helix Energy (HLX) and Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Aecom Technology (ACM), Helix Energy (HLX) and Kinder Morgan (KMI).

Aecom Technology (ACM)

In a report released today, Michael Feniger from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Aecom Technology, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Feniger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 43.3% success rate. Feniger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Republic Services, Waste Connections, and GFL Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aecom Technology with a $43.60 average price target, representing a 31.5% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Helix Energy (HLX)

Piper Sandler analyst Ian Macpherson maintained a Hold rating on Helix Energy today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.57, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Macpherson ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.8% and a 34.8% success rate. Macpherson covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Helix Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond maintained a Hold rating on Kinder Morgan today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Hammond has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -11.2% and a 34.4% success rate. Hammond covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Stone Minerals, Falcon Minerals, and Viper Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kinder Morgan is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.20, representing a 26.0% upside. In a report issued on April 21, RBC Capital also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

