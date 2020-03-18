Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Advance Auto Parts (AAP), Genesis Healthcare (GEN) and Stericycle (SRCL)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Advance Auto Parts (AAP), Genesis Healthcare (GEN) and Stericycle (SRCL).

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

In a report released today, Scot Ciccarelli from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Advance Auto Parts, with a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $100.25, close to its 52-week low of $92.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Ciccarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 61.7% success rate. Ciccarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Genuine Parts Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advance Auto Parts with a $152.89 average price target, implying a 57.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Genesis Healthcare (GEN)

In a report released today, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Genesis Healthcare, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 55.9% success rate. Morgan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Acadia Healthcare, and Community Health.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Genesis Healthcare with a $1.75 average price target, representing a 52.2% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.50 price target.

Stericycle (SRCL)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Buy rating on Stericycle today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is ranked #4723 out of 6127 analysts.

Stericycle has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $71.00, which is a 49.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

