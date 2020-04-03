Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Advance Auto Parts (AAP), Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) and CarMax (KMX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Advance Auto Parts (AAP), Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) and CarMax (KMX) with bullish sentiments.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Buy rating on Advance Auto Parts today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $83.55, close to its 52-week low of $71.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Lasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 55.8% success rate. Lasser covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Advance Auto Parts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $136.50, representing a 58.5% upside. In a report issued on March 25, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $99.00 price target.

Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO)

In a report released today, Ian Luketic from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Arcos Dorados Holdings, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.04, close to its 52-week low of $3.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Luketic is ranked #5224 out of 6219 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Arcos Dorados Holdings with a $9.00 average price target.

CarMax (KMX)

In a report released today, Armintas Sinkevicius from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on CarMax, with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.01, close to its 52-week low of $37.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinkevicius has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.1% and a 39.8% success rate. Sinkevicius covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

CarMax has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.67, representing a 57.3% upside. In a report issued on March 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

