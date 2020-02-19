Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and Air Canada (OtherACDVF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Advance Auto Parts (AAP) and Air Canada (ACDVF) with bullish sentiments.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

In a report released today, Greg Melich from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Advance Auto Parts. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $141.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Melich is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 67.7% success rate. Melich covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as O’Reilly Auto, Best Buy Co, and Home Depot.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advance Auto Parts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $162.40, representing an 11.7% upside. In a report issued on February 13, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Air Canada (ACDVF)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Chiang from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Air Canada, with a price target of C$57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 65.8% success rate. Chiang covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Air Canada is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.80, representing a 25.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a C$55.00 price target.

