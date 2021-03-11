Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: ABM Industries (ABM) and Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on ABM Industries (ABM) and Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN).

ABM Industries (ABM)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Wittmann from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on ABM Industries, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.73, close to its 52-week high of $55.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Wittmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 69.4% success rate. Wittmann covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Terminix Global Holdings, ARAMARK Holdings, and Tetra Tech.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ABM Industries with a $57.67 average price target.

Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN)

In a report released yesterday, Peter Benedict from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Driven Brands Holdings, with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Benedict is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 79.3% success rate. Benedict covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Petco Health and Wellness Company, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and Floor & Decor Holdings.

Driven Brands Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.71.

