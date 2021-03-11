Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: ABM Industries (ABM), AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Rekor Systems (REKR)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ABM Industries (ABM), AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Rekor Systems (REKR).

ABM Industries (ABM)

In a report released yesterday, Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group maintained a Hold rating on ABM Industries. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.73, close to its 52-week high of $55.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 53.8% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceco Environmental, Capstone Turbine, and Badger Meter.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ABM Industries is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.33, a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Robert W. Baird also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $45.00 price target.

AMC Entertainment (AMC)

B.Riley Financial analyst Eric Wold maintained a Hold rating on AMC Entertainment today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 63.0% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Dolby Laboratories, and Cinemark Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for AMC Entertainment with a $4.33 average price target, which is a -60.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

Rekor Systems (REKR)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore reiterated a Buy rating on Rekor Systems today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 63.4% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Synchronoss Technologies, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rekor Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.25, implying a 63.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Lake Street also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

