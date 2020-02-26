Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Abercrombie Fitch (ANF), Caesars (CZR) and Fresenius Medical Care (FMS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Abercrombie Fitch (ANF), Caesars (CZR) and Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Abercrombie Fitch (ANF)

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Hold rating on Abercrombie Fitch today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.49, close to its 52-week low of $13.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.1% and a 32.3% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Urban Outfitters, and Ralph Lauren.

Abercrombie Fitch has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Caesars (CZR)

In a report released yesterday, Harry Curtis from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Caesars, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 58.1% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Caesars has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.50.

Fresenius Medical Care (FMS)

RBC Capital analyst Frank Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Fresenius Medical Care yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 64.3% success rate. Morgan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Community Health, Encompass Health, and The Ensign Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fresenius Medical Care is a Hold with an average price target of $55.41.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.