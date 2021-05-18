Analysts Offer Insights on NA Companies: INVO Bioscience (INVO) and Purple Innovation (PRPL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the NA sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on INVO Bioscience (INVO) and Purple Innovation (PRPL) with bullish sentiments.

INVO Bioscience (INVO)

Colliers Securities analyst Kyle Bauser reiterated a Buy rating on INVO Bioscience today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.08, close to its 52-week low of $2.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Bauser is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 46.7% success rate. Bauser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Chembio Diagnostics.

INVO Bioscience has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00.

Purple Innovation (PRPL)

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Purple Innovation, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.4% and a 82.1% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Purple Innovation has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.89, which is a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

