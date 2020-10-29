Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: WR Grace (GRA), Valvoline (VVV) and Agnico Eagle (AEM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on WR Grace (GRA), Valvoline (VVV) and Agnico Eagle (AEM).

WR Grace (GRA)

In a report released today, John McNulty from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on WR Grace, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.44.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 54.3% success rate. McNulty covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for WR Grace with a $59.67 average price target, a 42.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

Valvoline (VVV)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Valvoline, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.9% and a 61.0% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Valvoline with a $24.00 average price target.

Agnico Eagle (AEM)

BMO Capital analyst Jackie Przybylowski maintained a Buy rating on Agnico Eagle today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $79.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Przybylowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 48.1% success rate. Przybylowski covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Agnico Eagle is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $90.18, implying a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 22, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$128.00 price target.

