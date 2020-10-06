Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: WR Grace (GRA) and LyondellBasell (LYB)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on WR Grace (GRA) and LyondellBasell (LYB).

WR Grace (GRA)

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained a Buy rating on WR Grace today and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Lasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 65.9% success rate. Lasser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Grocery Outlet Holding, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WR Grace with a $65.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

LyondellBasell (LYB)

UBS analyst John Roberts maintained a Hold rating on LyondellBasell today and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $75.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Roberts is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 67.7% success rate. Roberts covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Westlake Chemical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LyondellBasell is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $80.42, a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, Alembic Global also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on LYB: