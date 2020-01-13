Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: WPX Energy (WPX) and Newmont Mining (NEM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on WPX Energy (WPX) and Newmont Mining (NEM) with bullish sentiments.

WPX Energy (WPX)

Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Richardson maintained a Buy rating on WPX Energy on January 10 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Richardson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 44.4% success rate. Richardson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Concho Resources, and Antero Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for WPX Energy with a $16.57 average price target.

Newmont Mining (NEM)

B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf upgraded Newmont Mining to Buy today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.27, close to its 52-week high of $44.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 41.8% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Newmont Mining with a $46.61 average price target.

