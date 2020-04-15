Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: WPX Energy (WPX) and Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on WPX Energy (WPX) and Allegheny Technologies (ATI) with bullish sentiments.

WPX Energy (WPX)

In a report released today, Irene Haas from Imperial Capital maintained a Buy rating on WPX Energy, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Haas has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -8.3% and a 38.7% success rate. Haas covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Montage Resources, and Pioneer Natural.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for WPX Energy with a $11.44 average price target.

Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

KeyBanc analyst Philip Gibbs maintained a Buy rating on Allegheny Technologies today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.46, close to its 52-week low of $4.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibbs is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.2% and a 40.7% success rate. Gibbs covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Reliance Steel, and Steel Dynamics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allegheny Technologies with a $16.33 average price target.

