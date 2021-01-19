Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Village Farms International (VFF) and IAMGOLD (IAG)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Village Farms International (VFF) and IAMGOLD (IAG).

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

In a report released yesterday, Brian MacArthur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Wheaton Precious Metals, with a price target of C$64.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.89.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 48.1% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Hudbay Minerals, and Teck Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wheaton Precious Metals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.82, representing a 32.2% upside. In a report issued on January 11, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$85.00 price target.

Village Farms International (VFF)

Raymond James analyst Rahul Sarugaser reiterated a Buy rating on Village Farms International yesterday and set a price target of C$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.65.

Sarugaser has an average return of 130.5% when recommending Village Farms International.

According to TipRanks.com, Sarugaser is ranked #456 out of 7229 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Village Farms International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.86.

IAMGOLD (IAG)

In a report released yesterday, Farooq Hamed from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on IAMGOLD, with a price target of C$5.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.1% and a 35.1% success rate. Hamed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Lundin Mining, and Ivanhoe Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IAMGOLD is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.99, a 48.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.75 price target.

