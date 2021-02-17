Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) and Domtar (UFS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) and Domtar (UFS).

Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

In a report released yesterday, Brian MacArthur from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Wheaton Precious Metals, with a price target of C$64.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $39.17.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 50.6% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Hudbay Minerals, and Trevali Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wheaton Precious Metals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.68, which is a 29.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$71.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Domtar (UFS)

TD Securities analyst Sean Steuart maintained a Hold rating on Domtar yesterday and set a price target of C$39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.48, close to its 52-week high of $36.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Steuart is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 62.6% success rate. Steuart covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as West Fraser Timber Co, Resolute Forest, and Cascades.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Domtar with a $34.01 average price target, implying a -5.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, KeyBanc also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on UFS: