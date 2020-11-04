Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Westlake Chemical (WLK), Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) and Intrepid Potash (IPI)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Westlake Chemical (WLK), Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) and Intrepid Potash (IPI) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Westlake Chemical (WLK)

In a report released today, John McNulty from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Westlake Chemical, with a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $73.13, close to its 52-week high of $75.65.

According to TipRanks.com, McNulty is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 57.8% success rate. McNulty covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Westlake Chemical has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $68.45, representing a -7.0% downside. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

In a report released today, Sean Steuart from TD Securities maintained a Hold rating on Louisiana-Pacific, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.12, close to its 52-week high of $34.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Steuart is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 58.2% success rate. Steuart covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Mercer International, Cascades, and Interfor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Louisiana-Pacific with a $35.67 average price target.

Intrepid Potash (IPI)

BMO Capital analyst Joel Jackson maintained a Hold rating on Intrepid Potash today and set a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.23, close to its 52-week low of $6.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Jackson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 60.3% success rate. Jackson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Lithium Americas, Mosaic Co, and Orocobre.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intrepid Potash with a $14.17 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.