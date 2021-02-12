Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: West Fraser Timber Co (WFG), Cameco (CCJ) and SilverCrest Metals (SILV)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on West Fraser Timber Co (WFG), Cameco (CCJ) and SilverCrest Metals (SILV) with bullish sentiments.

West Fraser Timber Co (WFG)

In a report released today, Daryl Swetlishoff from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on West Fraser Timber Co, with a price target of C$130.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.99.

Swetlishoff has an average return of 11.3% when recommending West Fraser Timber Co.

According to TipRanks.com, Swetlishoff is ranked #2566 out of 7308 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for West Fraser Timber Co with a $86.08 average price target, a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$110.00 price target.

Cameco (CCJ)

In a report released today, Brian MacArthur from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cameco, with a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.80, close to its 52-week high of $16.75.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 49.4% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Hudbay Minerals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cameco with a $17.22 average price target, representing a 10.5% upside. In a report issued on February 10, GLJ Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$27.00 price target.

SilverCrest Metals (SILV)

PI Financial analyst Philip Ker maintained a Buy rating on SilverCrest Metals today and set a price target of C$17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Ker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.8% and a 54.4% success rate. Ker covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, GoGold Resources, and Ero Copper.

SilverCrest Metals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.28, implying a 33.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$15.00 price target.

