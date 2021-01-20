Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Wacker Chemie AG (OtherWKCMF) and LANXESS (OtherLNXSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) and LANXESS (LNXSF) with bullish sentiments.

Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

Wacker Chemie AG received a Buy rating and a EUR129.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Martin Jungfleisch on January 18. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $146.20, close to its 52-week high of $149.40.

Jungfleisch has an average return of 6.3% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Jungfleisch is ranked #5227 out of 7233 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wacker Chemie AG with a $138.67 average price target, representing a -4.6% downside. In a report issued on January 5, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR130.00 price target.

LANXESS (LNXSF)

In a report issued on January 18, Martin Roediger from Kepler Capital upgraded LANXESS to Buy, with a price target of EUR71.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.40, close to its 52-week high of $78.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Roediger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 55.7% success rate. Roediger covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant AG, and Linde.

LANXESS has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $73.52, which is a -3.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR65.00 price target.

