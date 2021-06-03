Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Wacker Chemie AG (OtherWKCMF) and Dow Inc (DOW)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) and Dow Inc (DOW) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

In a report released yesterday, Martin Jungfleisch from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Wacker Chemie AG, with a price target of EUR143.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $170.00, close to its 52-week high of $175.60.

Jungfleisch has an average return of 2.8% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Jungfleisch is ranked #3143 out of 7540 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wacker Chemie AG with a $167.72 average price target, which is a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Norddeutsche Landesbank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR126.00 price target.

Dow Inc (DOW)

In a report issued on June 1, Robert Koort from Goldman Sachs maintained a Hold rating on Dow Inc, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.95, close to its 52-week high of $71.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Koort is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 74.5% success rate. Koort covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as DuPont de Nemours, Westlake Chemical, and Eastman Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dow Inc with a $68.70 average price target.

