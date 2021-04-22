Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Wacker Chemie AG (OtherWKCMF) and Crown Holdings (CCK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) and Crown Holdings (CCK) with bullish sentiments.

Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

Warburg Research analyst Oliver Schwarz maintained a Buy rating on Wacker Chemie AG today and set a price target of EUR151.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $152.50, close to its 52-week high of $156.35.

Schwarz has an average return of 12.4% when recommending Wacker Chemie AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwarz is ranked #2502 out of 7461 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wacker Chemie AG with a $153.73 average price target, which is a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR140.00 price target.

Crown Holdings (CCK)

In a report released today, Neel Kumar from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Crown Holdings, with a price target of $129.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $107.81, close to its 52-week high of $111.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 60.9% success rate. Kumar covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Element Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Crown Holdings with a $125.75 average price target, implying a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

