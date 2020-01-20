Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Viper Energy (VNOM), Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and PrairieSky Royalty (OtherPREKF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Viper Energy (VNOM), Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF).

Viper Energy (VNOM)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on Viper Energy on January 17 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.09, close to its 52-week low of $21.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 65.4% success rate. Schultz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oasis Midstream Partners, Black Stone Minerals, and NGL Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Viper Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.38, a 39.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Stifel Nicolaus also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

In a report issued on January 17, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Marathon Petroleum, with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 43.5% success rate. Heffern covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Denbury Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Marathon Petroleum with a $78.00 average price target, which is a 35.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF)

In a report released today, Luke Davis from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on PrairieSky Royalty, with a price target of C$17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 60.8% and a 61.9% success rate. Davis covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Freehold Royalties.

PrairieSky Royalty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.09.

