Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Valero Energy (VLO) and Quanta Services (PWR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Valero Energy (VLO) and Quanta Services (PWR) with bullish sentiments.

Valero Energy (VLO)

In a report released today, Phil Gresh from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Valero Energy, with a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.20, close to its 52-week low of $62.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Gresh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 72.6% success rate. Gresh covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Marathon Petroleum, Canadian Natural, and Hollyfrontier.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Valero Energy with a $106.38 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Quanta Services (PWR)

In a report released today, Blake Hirschman from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Quanta Services, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Hirschman has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -18.0% and a 22.7% success rate. Hirschman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as WW Grainger, MRC Global, and Pool.

Quanta Services has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.33, a 33.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.