Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Vale SA (VALE), IAMGOLD (IAG) and Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Vale SA (VALE), IAMGOLD (IAG) and Louisiana-Pacific (LPX).

Vale SA (VALE)

J.P. Morgan analyst Rodolfo Angele maintained a Buy rating on Vale SA today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.84.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vale SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.34.

IAMGOLD (IAG)

In a report released today, Jackie Przybylowski from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on IAMGOLD, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.67.

IAMGOLD has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.80, a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $2.75 price target.

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

In a report released today, Ketan Mamtora from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Louisiana-Pacific, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.48.

Louisiana-Pacific has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.40, implying a 58.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

