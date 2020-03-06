Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Valaris (VAL) and MYR Group (MYRG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Valaris (VAL) and MYR Group (MYRG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Valaris (VAL)

In a report released yesterday, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Valaris, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.96, close to its 52-week low of $2.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -14.8% and a 30.3% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

Valaris has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.00, implying a 103.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MYR Group (MYRG)

In a report released today, Alex Rygiel from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on MYR Group, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 55.2% success rate. Rygiel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Granite Construction, Quanta Services, and Tutor Perini.

MYR Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.