Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: US Concrete (USCR) and Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on US Concrete (USCR) and Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Scotiabank analyst Scotia Capital maintained a Hold rating on Louisiana-Pacific yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.85, close to its 52-week high of $34.35.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Louisiana-Pacific with a $33.80 average price target, which is a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

