Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Uranium Energy (UEC) and EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Uranium Energy (UEC) and EnLink Midstream (ENLC).

Uranium Energy (UEC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Uranium Energy today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.55, close to its 52-week low of $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -21.3% and a 18.8% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Uranium Energy with a $3.50 average price target.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream received a Sell rating and a $1.00 price target from Credit Suisse analyst Spiro M. Dounis today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.04, close to its 52-week low of $0.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Dounis is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -12.8% and a 38.9% success rate. Dounis covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Cheniere Energy Partners, and Oasis Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EnLink Midstream is a Hold with an average price target of $5.20, implying a 377.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $1.00 price target.

