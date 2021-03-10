Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) and Roxgold (OtherROGFF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) and Roxgold (ROGFF).

Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Sell rating on Turquoise Hill Resources yesterday and set a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 59.4% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Turquoise Hill Resources with a $15.12 average price target.

Roxgold (ROGFF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Roxgold yesterday and set a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.19.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 57.2% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

Roxgold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.10, which is an 81.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.40 price target.

