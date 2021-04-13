Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Trulieve Cannabis (OtherTCNNF), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) and Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) and Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM).

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Osisko Gold Royalties yesterday and set a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.97.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 64.7% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Osisko Gold Royalties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.01, representing a 40.1% upside. In a report issued on March 29, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Hold rating on Fortuna Silver Mines yesterday and set a price target of C$10.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 60.7% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Hecla Mining Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortuna Silver Mines is a Hold with an average price target of $8.91, a 22.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 6, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

