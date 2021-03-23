Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Trulieve Cannabis (OtherTCNNF), Equinox Gold (EQX) and Solaris Resources (OtherSLSSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF), Equinox Gold (EQX) and Solaris Resources (SLSSF) with bullish sentiments.

Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

In a report released yesterday, Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Trulieve Cannabis, with a price target of C$75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.77, close to its 52-week high of $53.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 60.8% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Primo Water.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trulieve Cannabis is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.45, representing a 20.5% upside. In a report issued on March 17, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a price target.

Equinox Gold (EQX)

In a report released yesterday, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Equinox Gold, with a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 58.7% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Equinox Gold with a $15.60 average price target.

Solaris Resources (SLSSF)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Pettingell from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Solaris Resources, with a price target of C$9.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.94, close to its 52-week high of $6.95.

Pettingell has an average return of 53.0% when recommending Solaris Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, Pettingell is ranked #3890 out of 7404 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Solaris Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.08.

