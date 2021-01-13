Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Trulieve Cannabis (OtherTCNNF) and Curaleaf Holdings (OtherCURLF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF) and Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) with bullish sentiments.

Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley maintained a Buy rating on Trulieve Cannabis yesterday and set a price target of C$75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.85, close to its 52-week high of $42.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 60.9% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Primo Water.

Trulieve Cannabis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.31, which is an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$52.00 price target.

Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Buy rating on Curaleaf Holdings yesterday and set a price target of C$23.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.25, close to its 52-week high of $15.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 56.1% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

Curaleaf Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.40, which is a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

