Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Trevali Mining (OtherTREVF), Enerplus (ERF) and Baytex Energy (BTE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Trevali Mining (TREVF), Enerplus (ERF) and Baytex Energy (BTE).

Enerplus (ERF)

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Buy rating on Enerplus today and set a price target of C$11.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.05, close to its 52-week low of $5.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 55.1% success rate. Cox covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Canadian Natural, and Cenovus Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enerplus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.19, a 43.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$13.00 price target.

Baytex Energy (BTE)

Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea maintained a Hold rating on Baytex Energy today and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -8.6% and a 33.9% success rate. Mccrea covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Tamarack Valley Energy, and Whitecap Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Baytex Energy with a $2.04 average price target.

