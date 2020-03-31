Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Total SA (TOT), Sulzer AG (OtherSULZF) and Wacker Chemie AG (OtherWKCMF)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Total SA (TOT), Sulzer AG (SULZF) and Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF).

Total SA (TOT)

Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee maintained a Buy rating on Total SA yesterday and set a price target of EUR41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #5996 out of 6216 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Total SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.87, implying a 39.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 19, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR38.00 price target.

Sulzer AG (SULZF)

Kepler Capital analyst William Mackie maintained a Hold rating on Sulzer AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF59.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackie is ranked #5056 out of 6216 analysts.

Sulzer AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $61.40.

Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF)

Wacker Chemie AG received a Hold rating and a EUR46.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -10.5% and a 32.9% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Wacker Chemie AG has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $73.18, a 46.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Warburg Research also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR49.00 price target.

