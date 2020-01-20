Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Total SA (TOT) and Tenaris SA (TS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Total SA (TOT) and Tenaris SA (TS) with bullish sentiments.

Total SA (TOT)

Berenberg Bank analyst Henry Tarr maintained a Buy rating on Total SA on January 15 and set a price target of EUR60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.01.

Tarr has an average return of 3.6% when recommending Total SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarr is ranked #2965 out of 5844 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Total SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $66.28, implying a 22.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR69.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Tenaris SA (TS)

In a report issued on January 16, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Tenaris SA, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -3.5% and a 39.6% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Diamond Offshore Drilling, Oceaneering International, and Ranger Energy Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tenaris SA with a $25.88 average price target, implying a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.