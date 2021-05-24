Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Torex Gold Resources (OtherTORXF) and Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Torex Gold Resources (TORXF) and Silvercorp Metals (SVM).

Torex Gold Resources (TORXF)

In a report released today, Sam Catalano from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Torex Gold Resources, with a price target of p25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Catalano is ranked #1961 out of 7524 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Torex Gold Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.55.

Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

In a report issued on May 21, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Silvercorp Metals, with a price target of C$9.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 62.1% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Silvercorp Metals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.70.

