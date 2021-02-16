Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Tilray (TLRY) and ICL-Israel Chemicals (ICL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Tilray (TLRY) and ICL-Israel Chemicals (ICL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Tilray (TLRY)

In a report released today, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Tilray, with a price target of $30.30. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #528 out of 7311 analysts.

Tilray has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $15.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ICL-Israel Chemicals (ICL)

In a report released today, Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on ICL-Israel Chemicals, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 69.0% success rate. Andrews covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems, and Archer Daniels Midland.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ICL-Israel Chemicals is a Hold with an average price target of $6.00, a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.