Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Teck Resources (TECK), Yamana Gold (AUY) and Argonaut Gold (OtherARNGF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Teck Resources (TECK), Yamana Gold (AUY) and Argonaut Gold (ARNGF).

Teck Resources (TECK)

In a report released yesterday, Dalton Baretto from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Teck Resources, with a price target of C$26.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.37, close to its 52-week high of $23.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.1% and a 60.8% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Hecla Mining Company.

Teck Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.63, which is a 15.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Yamana Gold (AUY)

In a report released today, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Yamana Gold, with a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.77.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 68.0% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Yamana Gold with a $6.33 average price target, implying a 34.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$10.00 price target.

Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

In a report released yesterday, Tom Gallo from Canaccord Genuity reiterated a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold, with a price target of C$3.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 66.9% success rate. Gallo covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Gold Nevada, New Found Gold Corp, and Battle North Gold.

Argonaut Gold has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.32.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.