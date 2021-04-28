Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Teck Resources (TECK) and First Quantum Minerals (OtherFQVLF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Teck Resources (TECK) and First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF).

Teck Resources (TECK)

CIBC analyst Bryce Adams reiterated a Hold rating on Teck Resources today and set a price target of C$32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $22.38, close to its 52-week high of $23.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 70.3% success rate. Adams covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Torex Gold Resources, and Capstone Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Teck Resources with a $25.42 average price target, a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

In a report released today, Farooq Hamed from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on First Quantum Minerals, with a price target of C$37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.50, close to its 52-week high of $25.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.3% and a 39.9% success rate. Hamed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Lundin Mining, OceanaGold, and MAG Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on First Quantum Minerals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.53, representing a 10.9% upside. In a report issued on April 14, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$40.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.