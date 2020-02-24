Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Teck Resources (TECK) and Archrock (AROC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Teck Resources (TECK) and Archrock (AROC) with bullish sentiments.

Teck Resources (TECK)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on Teck Resources today and set a price target of C$31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.92, close to its 52-week low of $10.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -9.2% and a 38.3% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, Novagold Resources New, and CONSOL Coal Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teck Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.17, representing an 85.4% upside. In a report issued on February 21, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$25.00 price target.

Archrock (AROC)

In a report released today, Tom Curran from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Archrock, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.24, close to its 52-week low of $7.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -11.0% and a 35.2% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

Archrock has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.63.

