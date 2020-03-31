Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Teck Resources (TECK), Alliance Resource (ARLP) and Antero Resources (AR)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Teck Resources (TECK), Alliance Resource (ARLP) and Antero Resources (AR) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Teck Resources (TECK)

Merrill Lynch analyst Timna Tanners reiterated a Hold rating on Teck Resources today and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.91, close to its 52-week low of $5.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanners is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 50.4% success rate. Tanners covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Martin Marietta Materials, Vulcan Materials, and Alcoa.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Teck Resources with a $18.45 average price target, which is a 181.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$26.00 price target.

Alliance Resource (ARLP)

In a report released today, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Alliance Resource, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.12, close to its 52-week low of $3.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -18.8% and a 33.2% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, Novagold Resources New, and CONSOL Coal Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alliance Resource is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.50.

Antero Resources (AR)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derrick Whitfield downgraded Antero Resources to Hold today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.74, close to its 52-week low of $0.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Whitfield has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -22.7% and a 26.8% success rate. Whitfield covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Stone Minerals, Texas Pacific Land, and Marathon Oil.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Antero Resources is a Hold with an average price target of $1.81, representing an 119.1% upside. In a report issued on March 19, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1.00 price target.

