Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Taseko Mines (TGB), Lundin Mining (OtherLUNMF) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

Companies in the Materials sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Taseko Mines (TGB), Lundin Mining (LUNMF) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR).

Taseko Mines (TGB)

National Bank analyst Don DeMarco maintained a Hold rating on Taseko Mines today and set a price target of C$0.60. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.34.

According to TipRanks.com, DeMarco is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 70.0% success rate. DeMarco covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Star Resources, Pan American Silver, and SEMAFO.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Taseko Mines is a Hold with an average price target of $0.34, implying a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report released today, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.55 price target.

Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

In a report released today, Farooq Hamed from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Lundin Mining, with a price target of C$7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Hamed has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -17.1% and a 28.9% success rate. Hamed covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Hudbay Minerals, and OceanaGold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lundin Mining with a $5.69 average price target, which is a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$6.00 price target.

Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur maintained a Buy rating on Osisko Gold Royalties today and set a price target of C$14.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.40.

According to TipRanks.com, MacArthur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 44.0% success rate. MacArthur covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Trevali Mining, Centerra Gold, and Royal Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Osisko Gold Royalties with a $10.47 average price target, implying a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.25 price target.

