Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: Stantec (STN), Gibson Energy (OtherGBNXF) and Argonaut Gold (OtherARNGF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on Stantec (STN), Gibson Energy (GBNXF) and Argonaut Gold (ARNGF).

Stantec (STN)

According to TipRanks.com, Lynk is ranked #931 out of 5951 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Stantec with a $32.24 average price target.

Gibson Energy (GBNXF)

In a report released yesterday, John Bereznicki from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Gibson Energy, with a price target of C$30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.28, close to its 52-week high of $21.30.

Bereznicki has an average return of 17.1% when recommending Gibson Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki is ranked #5730 out of 5951 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gibson Energy with a $22.12 average price target.

Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

In a report released yesterday, Tom Gallo from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold, with a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.19, close to its 52-week low of $1.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Gallo is ranked #5489 out of 5951 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Argonaut Gold is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.64.

