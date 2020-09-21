Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: SSR Mining (SSRM), Mosaic Co (MOS) and United States Steel (X)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on SSR Mining (SSRM), Mosaic Co (MOS) and United States Steel (X).

SSR Mining (SSRM)

In a report released today, Ryan Thompson from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on SSR Mining, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Thompson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 71.8% success rate. Thompson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Majestic Silver, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Hecla Mining Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SSR Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.66, representing a 34.3% upside. In a report issued on September 17, Scotiabank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$36.00 price target.

Mosaic Co (MOS)

In a report released today, Joel Jackson from BMO Capital reiterated a Hold rating on Mosaic Co, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Jackson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 61.2% success rate. Jackson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Lithium Americas, Methanex, and Orocobre.

Mosaic Co has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.27.

United States Steel (X)

BMO Capital analyst David Gagliano maintained a Hold rating on United States Steel today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Gagliano is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 47.5% success rate. Gagliano covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Metals Company, Century Aluminum, and Freeport-McMoRan.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for United States Steel with a $7.18 average price target, which is a -18.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, GLJ Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.36 price target.

