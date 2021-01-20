Analysts Offer Insights on Materials Companies: SSR Mining (SSRM), IAMGOLD (IAG) and Alexco Resource (AXU)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Materials sector with new ratings on SSR Mining (SSRM), IAMGOLD (IAG) and Alexco Resource (AXU).

SSR Mining (SSRM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on SSR Mining yesterday and set a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 60.3% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Fortuna Silver Mines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SSR Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.38, implying a 71.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$38.50 price target.

IAMGOLD (IAG)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Hold rating on IAMGOLD today and set a price target of C$5.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.35.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 64.7% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

IAMGOLD has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.85, a 44.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

Alexco Resource (AXU)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kevin MacKenzie maintained a Hold rating on Alexco Resource yesterday and set a price target of C$3.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.67.

According to TipRanks.com, MacKenzie is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.6% and a 62.5% success rate. MacKenzie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Great Bear Resources, Pretium Resources, and Osisko Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alexco Resource with a $2.77 average price target.

